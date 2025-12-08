A long-awaited residents’ association has been launched in what is being hailed as a historic moment for a 3,500-strong community determined to take control of its future.
The Beacon Hill Residents Association was constituted this week, with chair Tim Wilkie saying its aim is to give the community near Hindhead a clear, united and independent voice.
“We’ve been on our own for too long,” said Mr Wilkie. “This is about care and commitment to the community we live in.
“People want to be heard – and now they will be.”
The association has been backed by local dignitaries, including Haslemere Mayor Cllr Jean Arrick, Waverley councillor Julian Spence and Farnham & Bordon MP Gregory Stafford, who all signed as witnesses.
Mr Stafford said the group would play a vital role in ensuring Beacon Hill is not overshadowed by neighbouring areas.
“There’s so much going on – development, Farnborough [airport] expansion, aviation concerns. Residents need a strong voice that puts Beacon Hill firmly on the map,” he said.
Cllr Julian Spence, who has been working with residents on issues including speeding and Nicols Field, welcomed the association as a “critical step for proper community engagement”.
Haslemere Mayor Jean Arrick praised the “exciting things happening locally”, including Beacon Hill Recreation Ground coming under town council management and new funding for community facilities.
“A residents’ association strengthens everything we can achieve together,” she said.
Committee member Will Christie-Hall summed up the mood: “This is the voice of 3,500 people. Until now we’ve been scattered, but this gives us a central focus, investment and the right attitude.”
Waverley councillor Phoebe Sullivan added that Beacon Hill, which has no parish or town council of its own, has “needed this for a long time”.
She warned: “Funding pots are shrinking. To access support, communities must be loud – and this is how you get heard.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.