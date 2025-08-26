Beacon Hill residents say they have been sidelined in the future of Nicols Field, after Waverley Borough Council approved plans to turn the community-owned land into allotments.
The field, which was left in trust to the community for recreational use, has now been earmarked for allotments following a planning committee meeting on July 9. But many residents say they did not even know the land had been left to them and feel the decision was pushed through with inadequate consultation.
Ian Tred, a neighbour of the site, said: “The development process was unreasonably quick. We didn’t even know it was happening – there were no signs, and it took place over the Christmas period. We were told there weren’t enough objections, but how could we object when we didn’t know? Everything was as clear as mud.”
Residents are now calling for the adoption of a Development Management Policy 19 (DM19), which would safeguard the land for community recreational use – whether for allotments or other purposes – and prevent the risk of future housing development.
Concerns about the long-term intentions for the field have been heightened by the involvement of specialist land planning consultants from Manchester, reportedly engaged to explore potential alternative uses. In addition, local landowners have been approached by developers seeking to purchase land nearby, further raising suspicions among residents about the future of the site.
Tim Wilkie, another resident living near the field, said the way the application was handled exposed weaknesses in the planning system. “Town and parish councils are being asked to respond before statutory bodies like Highways or Surrey Wildlife have submitted their advice,” he explained. “In Nicols Field’s case, the application was determined during the Christmas shutdown. Councillors couldn’t seek community views in time. By the time concerns were properly raised, the decision had already been made.”
Mr Wilkie added that when the matter was revisited at a Haslemere Town Council debate months later, councillors admitted they would likely have reached a different conclusion had they been aware of the strength of local opposition.
Waverley Borough Council has defended the planning process. A spokesperson confirmed that neighbouring residents were notified by letter, and emails were sent to registered objectors on 30 June, ahead of the July committee meeting. They added: “Local voices were heard at the meeting, including a community objector and a Haslemere Town Councillor. The proposed use of the site for allotments is consistent with the covenant’s intention of ‘community recreation’. Planning permission does not override existing covenants.”
Despite this, many residents say the issue is less about allotments and more about transparency and the risk of future housing.
“We want to know what the real intentions are here,” said Mr Tred. “This is land left to the community in trust. All we’re asking is that the process reflects that. People don’t like change, but we understand something has to be done with that field. The community just wants to be part of it and to have a real say in its future.”
