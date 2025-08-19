A burst water main outside Haslemere Railway Station sent a 20-metre fountain shooting into the air on Saturday, tearing up tarmac and forcing the closure of the town’s main road.
What began as a minor leak on the afternoon of August 16 quickly escalated into a towering geyser, cutting off access to the Shottermill side of town.
Liphook firefighters were called to support police at 5.42pm and remained on scene until 9.21pm to manage the emergency.
The damaged stretch of road had only recently been dug up by Thames Water to replace main valves. The area has a history of bursts, with previous leaks reportedly patched rather than fully renewed.
A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We responded to the report of a burst water main as an emergency on August 16.
“Our specialist teams worked through the night to manage the water flows and carry out a temporary repair to minimise disruption.
“A permanent repair was completed on August 18, replacing the damaged section of pipe and returning the area to its original condition. We sincerely apologise to road users, pedestrians, and residents for any inconvenience caused during this time.”
Local MP Greg Stafford said water leaks were a recurring issue in Haslemere and across his wider constituency.
He said: “The dramatic burst water main and ruptured road outside the station understandably caused concern for many residents.
“I want to commend the swift action taken to bring the leak under control over the weekend. However, this was not an isolated incident.
“It follows a series of leaks across the area in recent weeks. I am in discussions with our main water providers to understand the state of the local network and explore steps to reduce the risk of further disruption and unnecessary water loss.”
Haslemere Town Council said it would be writing to Thames Water for assurances that the issue is now fully resolved.
