Haslemere’s Ark Stores has stepped into the television spotlight after being featured on the hit Quest programme Salvage Hunters. The show follows expert dealers travelling the UK hunting for antiques and collectibles, which they then resell.
The episode, filmed at the Town Car Park shop in April, aired earlier this month.
For shop owner Stuart Warren, the experience was both surreal and rewarding.
“I had always enjoyed watching Salvage Hunters. The programme seemed to have integrity, being a true representation of the antique trade I love,” he said. “When I was asked if they could film at The Ark Stores I jumped at the chance. To allay my nerves, I told myself I dealt with antique dealers all the time – this was no different, apart from a film crew.”
On the day of filming, Stuart met Drew Pritchard and fellow dealer Alister Dryburgh before the cameras started rolling. Any nerves quickly gave way to the day’s business, as Drew snapped up an 18th-century chest of drawers while Alister struck a string of rapid bargains. Within minutes, he had purchased a 19th-century folk art oil painting, a ship diorama, an early Indian casket and a plaster horse sculpture.
“Nothing was scripted – it was true to life,” Stuart said. “Alister bargained hard, but I sold at prices I was happy with. They both loved The Ark Stores. They were impressed with the varied, interesting stock, the very reasonable prices, and my knowledge of antiques.”
Stuart now hopes the national exposure will benefit his business and Haslemere more widely.
“I’m hoping the airing of the show will bring more shoppers through our doors so we can do some good antique deals,” he added.
The episode is available to watch on Quest and Discovery+.
