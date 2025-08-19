Cllr Dave Busby, the Lib Dem councillor for Chiddingfold, recently visited the completed homes and said: “It’s wonderful to see the first of these new homes ready for local families. We’ve been determined to provide housing that is high-quality, sustainable, and truly affordable – and these homes deliver that. Looking around today, I’m incredibly impressed and am sure the families moving in will be very happy here. It’s horrible when residents tell me that their children, or their own young family, can no longer afford to stay in the village. These homes are a step towards improving that situation. They are the homes our village needs, without affecting the rural setting that makes Chiddingfold special.”