Chiddingfold
Erection of a detached gazebo. 2 Ash Vale Cottages, Ash Vale, Chiddingfold, GU8 4RD. WA/2025/01569
Amendment to WA/2023/02591 to revert back to the original agreed roof tile under the original permission. Development at 15 and 16 Pathfield, Chiddingfold. NMA/2025/01555
Farnham Bourne
Erection of a first floor extension and alterations. The Old Granary, Hillside Road, Frensham, Farnham, GU10 3AJ. WA/2025/01564
Farnham Moor Park
Erection of extensions and alterations with addition of balconies; alterations to roof space to provide habitable accommodation with dormer windows and associated works including enlargement of existing tennis court. Holly House, Sands Road, The Sands, Farnham, GU10 1PX. WA/2025/01572
Farnham North West
Certificate of Lawfulness under Section 191 to establish annexe as a residential dwelling. Annexe, The Old Barn, Runwick Lane, Runwick, Farnham, GU10 5EE. WA/2025/01580
Farnham Rowledge
Erection of extensions and alterations following demolition of detached garage; widening of existing vehicle access and associated works. 22 Pottery Lane, Wrecclesham, Farnham, GU10 4QJ. WA/2025/01571
Haslemere East
Application for works to and removal of trees, subject of tree preservation order Hind 23. East Dene Cottage, Midhurst Road, Haslemere, GU27 2PT. TM/2025/01556
Haslemere West
Erection of single storey extension and outbuilding following demolition of existing extension. 4 Lion Close, Haslemere, GU27 1JG. WA/2025/01568
Application for works to tree subject of tree preservation order WA191. 37 Mill Close, Haslemere, GU27 1SA. TM/2025/01554
Hindhead & Beacon Hill
Erection of two storey extension and alterations to elevations including erection of covered porches and installation of rooflights. Hatch Cottage, Churt Road, Hindhead. GU26 6HZ. WA/2025/01570
Informative applications. These are not for comment and may be determined before the 21-day deadline given for the other applications.
Farnham Conservation Area
Works to and removal of trees. 4 Bishops Mead, Farnham, GU9 7DU. CA/2025/01573
Farnham Firgrove
Amendment to WA/2015/1458 to alter the proposal description relating to the erection of extensions and alterations; as well as minor changes to the rear and side single storey extension. 24 St John’s Road, Farnham, GU9 8NT. NMA/2025/01584
Haslemere Conservation Area
Works to and removal of trees. 2 Well Lane, Haslemere, GU27 2LB. CA/2025/01579
Millbridge Conservation Area
Works to tree. Pheasant Cottage, Back Lane, Frensham, GU10 3DH. CA/2025/01583
