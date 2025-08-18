All roads led to Churt as a motor show in aid of a Farnham charity raised more than £41,500, writes Zahra Choudhury.
More than 2,500 made the annual trip to the home of Robert and Tanya Lewis on Sunday (August 3) as the Phyllis Tuckwell Motor Show returned.
The show was a must for petrolhead and fans of classic cars alike, featuring 525 exhibitor vehicles ranging from vintage examples to a new Koenigsegg sports car.
The event included 60 pristine classic cars from the hosts’ collection with Ruth Masters, fundraising manager, calling the show a “really wonderful day”.
She said: “We would like to thank everyone who came along to exhibit their vehicles and see the amazing display on show.
“Our thanks also go to Sandown Mercedes-Benz, Tuning 4 Performance, Elmbank Mortgages and Paul Fitchett Images for their support, and to Robert and Tanya Lewis for so generously enabling us to host the show.”
The day was a great success for all motoring enthusiasts, with a People’s Choice award going to the Nissan Skyline GTR 34. Attendees also enjoyed music from local band Los Doritos, a variety of refreshments, and an autojumble.
All of the money raised will go directly towards helping fund the palliative and end-of-life care which Phyllis Tuckwell provides.
Proceeds from the day can cover the cost of its entire ten-bed In-Patient Unit for nearly four days, offering 24-hour care to patients who need symptom management support or end-of-life care.
As Mark, whose mum Ann was cared for by the charity, said: “Having Ann admitted to the IPU was like a load being lifted off our shoulders.
“We were able to get back to being her family, as opposed to just being her carers.”
To see what other fundraising events Phyllis Tuckwell has lined up, visit www.pth.org.uk/news-and-events/events/upcoming-events.
