A couple are keen to fill a hole in the market after opening a hardware store in a village near Farnham.
Dragon DIY looks set to become a firm fixture in Elstead as the tardis-like store has moved in next to SPAR.
Retailers Prince and Eklin Kaur have been given a warm welcome since moving into the unit off The Green.
And their arrival has taken many villagers by surprise – as most can’t believe the depth and size of the new shop.
“The shop is a bit of everything, but the biggest surprise is the fact is goes right back,” said Eklin.
“People think it’s just the front because that’s all they saw when it was a pharmacy, but it goes way back so we’re able to stock so much.”
While the shop features a selection of vapes – like most retailers, these days – that only accounts for around ten per cent of all the items on sale.
Visitors will find a selection of tools, fixings, cleaning products and many more household essentials, with more available to order.
The Kaurs, who are originally from Kingston upon Thames, are experienced retailers but they’ve only received dipped their toes into the world of hardware.
Having recently moved to Reading they were looking for somewhere to open in-between, with Elstead fitting the bill nicely, with the closure of the Homebase in Farnham potentially leading to more trade.
They said: “We had an eye on the area for a quite a while because we don’t think there’s any other shop like this around here.
“The green and area around here is just beautiful – we’re just so happy to have opened here.”
And it seems that early customers are happy to have them, with “wow” and “what a wonderful store” being said by visitors last Thursday morning.
