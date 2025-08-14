Ram-raiders have left empty-handed following a botched attempt to steal a cashpoint from a shop in Elstead.
Three men in balaclavas were behind the attempt with the Spar being rammed three times by a reportedly stolen Range Rover around 2.30am this morning.
But the trio failed to retrieve the interior cashpoint and only left a trail of destruction behind them.
While the damage looks serious bosses are hopeful of reopening the store on The Green soon.
A police cordon was put in place this morning while a clean-up operation was just getting started when the Herald arrived just after 10am.
“They didn’t get anything, not even a can of beer – they just left a mess,” said manager, Justin Edwards.
“The damage actually isn’t that bad, but we will need some new framework and a window.
“They rocked up about three times, these three blokes in balaclavas, but they didn’t get anything. We’ve got CCTV so hopefully that’ll help.”
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or possible dashcam or doorbell footage should contact 101.
