A drug dealer who ferried crack cocaine and heroin from London to West Surrey is facing a major spell in prison following a county lines breakthrough.
Kaim Mpenga was recently jailed for five-a-half years for his part in an organised crime network that peddled hard drugs around the likes of Woking, Guildford and Farnham.
The 28-year-old from Middlesex ran two lines with the ‘Paris’ group that distributed Class A drugs around the capital and M25/A3 corridor.
Mpenga was arrested at his home address following a raid in June with police also discovering the defendant ran a separate racket, named the ‘Major’ drug line, which supplied crack cocaine and heroin in London.
He was remanded in custody after being charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court after pleading guilty to all charges.
“Our fight against individuals who profit from running illegal drugs into our communities continues,” said Matt Webb from the West Surrey Proactive CID.
“This is not just about taking drugs off our streets; drugs and drug use contributes to rises in other offences like violent crime and tackling those who proliferate their use has a positive impact on a much bigger picture.”
He added: “I hope outcomes like this serve as a warning to anyone involved in this type of crime that we will find you and get you before the courts.”
Mpenga was arrested in a week of action that saw teams from Surrey Police raid multiple addresses with links to drug-related crime and County Lines operations.
Seven deal lines were seized during the “proactive week” with six warrants, 16 arrests and 28 charges being made.
Officers also seized more than £8,400 in cash, £8,000 of illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco, and drugs with a street value of more than £12,000.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.