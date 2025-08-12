The eastbound A31 Farnham bypass has been closed between Hickley’s Corner and the Shepherd and Flock roundabout following a serious accident.
A car has ended on its roof after coming into collision with a van on the eastbound carriageway.
There is no word yet on injuries but three police cars, two fire engines and three ambulances are in attendance.
Traffic is at a standstill well beyond the crossroads with many motorists standing outside their vehicles. Motorists have been diverted via South Street and Station Hill with a police car blocking the eastbound lane.
Westbound traffic is unaffected with crews remaining at the scene at the time of writing (3.45pm).
More follows.
Comments
