Members of the Farnham & Bordon Business Breakfast Club got a taste of showbiz as Rock Choir founder Caroline Redman Lusher MBE was the special guest at Hindhead Golf Club last Friday.
Caroline gave members an entertaining lowdown on the life story and development of the choir while offering plenty of lessons on how to succeed in business.
The club learned of the social, health and personal benefits of choir singing in a talk which demonstrated her amazing commitment to community and music.
Farnham and Bordon MP, Greg Stafford, gave the speech of thanks with Mark Robson, former chair of the British Institute of Inkeeping, being the guest at the November 7 meeting.
