A recent letter in the Herald argued the new road layout in Farnham is already a failure, citing the traffic on Downing Street and the struggles of affected businesses.
As with other things in life, it can often feel as though things are going in the wrong direction with there being no obvious path to changing course.
Perhaps it is the trajectory of relationships, finances, or careers. Life is short, and having whole areas of our lives dragged into a degrading spiral can weigh heavily on our mental and spiritual wellbeing.
As much as we can learn, pick up skills and grow in our coping abilities sometimes we are powerless to reverse certain situations.
Perhaps we also view humanity with a similar perspective. Conflict, AI or climate: few would absolutely disagree if we declared things were going in the wrong direction across the world.
God’s Word, the Holy Bible, specialises in reversing that which is going in the wrong direction.
All throughout the Bible we see episodes of strifeful circumstances, unbreakable habits and human depravity. The good news is throughout, we read of a way by which things are turned around – although that way is not in our hands.
In trusting and believing in Jesus, we commit our lives to him, and he empowers us by his Holy Spirit to live according to a new path.
Across the UK, Church attendance is growing significantly amongst certain demographics.
Thousands are realising that in Jesus, we do not have to stay perpetually stuck in the wrong direction.
