Waverley Borough Council has set aside another £5.4 million to buy 22 more affordable homes in Farnham.
The Farnham homes include 10 family houses, that are already completed, with a further nine flats expected to be handed over to the council in April.
The remaining three houses were acquired with £799,161 from the Government’s Local Authority Housing Fund.
Cllr Janet Crowe, Waverley Borough Council’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “Providing more affordable homes is a key priority for the council, and developments like this help ensure that residents can continue to live in the communities they know and love.
“By working with partners such as Miller Homes, we can bring high-quality homes into our housing stock more quickly and respond to the growing demand for affordable housing across the borough.
“These modern, energy-efficient homes will provide comfortable places to live for local families and help support strong and sustainable communities.”
The houses will be a mix of two and three-bedroom homes that have been built to nationally recognised space standards.
The council said they also feature energy-efficient air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.
These latest homes are coming in at significantly less than the 69 High Street development in Godalming, which critics have labelled a money pit. They argued that the money would be better spent elsewhere in the borough in an effort to get better value.
Waverley Borough Council owns more than 5,000 homes and these latest additions come as officers confirmed Phase C of its £30 million Ockford Ridge housing development would soon have its first residents moving in.
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