An independent bespoke jewellery business has been shortlisted for a leading national industry award, marking its first recognition at UK level.
André Noir, based in Lion & Lamb Yard in Farnham town centre, has been named among 13 finalists for Best Bespoke Jewellery Retailer at the Retail Jeweller Awards.
The awards are regarded as a key benchmark across the jewellery trade, recognising excellence in craftsmanship, design and customer experience.
The shortlisting places the Farnham firm alongside some of the country’s most established bespoke jewellers and reflects its growing national profile.
Managing director Dan Fox said: “We get to be part of the most important moments in people's lives — engagements, anniversaries, a piece of family history being remade into something new. That's a real privilege, and we never lose sight of it.
“This recognition means a great deal because it comes from within the industry, from people who understand the difference between jewellery that's made and jewellery that's crafted.”
The business’s bespoke offering is underpinned by three master goldsmiths working on site, allowing it to carry out complex commissions ranging from engagement rings and wedding bands to heirloom redesigns and one-off pieces.
Founded in 1986, André Noir is now in its 40th year and was acquired by Mr Fox in 2024. It has built a strong reputation locally, reflected in a 4.9-star Google rating.
Mr Fox said the recognition also highlighted the town’s long-standing reputation as a centre for craft. Five years ago, Farnham was designated England’s first World Craft Town.
“Farnham has always understood quality and craft,” he added. “Bespoke jewellery is a craft industry — it always has been. We’re proud to carry that into a conversation happening at a national scale.”
The winners of the Retail Jeweller Awards will be announced later this year.
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