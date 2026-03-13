The collision happened at about 9pm on Tuesday, March 3, at the junction of the A31 and South Street, also known locally as Hickley’s Corner, and involved a white BMW and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a boy in his teens, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident has also prompted renewed calls from local teenagers for safety improvements at the busy crossroads. Friends of the injured boy, named locally as Maxim Palmer, say the junction is dangerous and have suggested a pedestrian bridge should be installed.
Their concerns come after another fatal collision at the same junction earlier this year, when 21-year-old James O’Mara died following a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on New Year’s Day.
Detective Sergeant Suzy Marten said: “We are urgently looking to speak with anyone who witnessed this collision last week. We understand several members of the public provided first aid and helped at the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of the emergency services. If this was you, please get in touch as this is a key part of our investigation.
“The pedestrian involved remains in hospital in a very serious condition. At the time of our initial appeal in the hours following the collision, we had not confirmed the identity of the pedestrian involved and we believed him to be a man in his 20s. Officers swiftly conducted checks and he was identified as a boy in his teens. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam or helmet camera footage that may have captured the incident, is asked to contact police quoting reference PR/45260025103.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.