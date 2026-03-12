A Farnham man is among 12 people jailed for their roles in a county lines drug network supplying Class A drugs across Surrey.
The group were sentenced to a combined total of more than 47 years in prison following an investigation by Surrey Police’s specialist Centurion team, which targets organised drug supply networks.
Danny Sayer, 26, of Farnham, was sentenced to four years and four months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.
County lines drug dealing continues to be one of the most complex challenges facing Surrey Police and Sussex Police.
At the forefront of tackling the threat is the Centurion team, a specialist unit formed in September 2020 to coordinate the forces’ response to organised drug networks.
The team oversees cases from initial intelligence gathering through to sentencing, identifying key players, compiling evidence and working with the Metropolitan Police to dismantle drug supply networks operating across the region.
The latest investigation focused on a Class A drug supply network operating in East Surrey and surrounding areas.
The group was identified following the arrests of Sami Joseph, of Horley, and Kane Perkins, of no fixed abode, in September and December 2024.
Examination of their devices uncovered conversations about drugs and money owed with an individual known as “Yas”.
Further enquiries identified “Yas” as Yassin Siyahla, 32, of Redhill, who investigators said was a lead member of the network. He was arrested in January 2025.
Officers recovered evidence from his devices linking other members of the group, including messages boasting about the quality of drugs and the large quantities they held.
Police said the network was so wide that some members had no direct contact or knowledge of others involved.
As well as Sayer, 11 other men were convicted following the investigation.
Yassin Siyahla, 32, of Redhill, who was known to co-conspirators as “Yas”, was identified as a lead member of the network supplying cocaine and hash at a wholesale level. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to nine years.
Sami Joseph, 31, of Horley, used his phone as a drugs line to market and sell cocaine, sharing menus and price lists with customers. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to four years.
Harry Stockwell, 28, of Reigate, worked with Joseph and discussed how to run the operation. When police executed simultaneous warrants, Joseph was found at Stockwell’s address and the pair were arrested together. Stockwell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to two years and three months.
Mehdi Hasan Ali, 32, of Horley, was identified through the examination of seized devices. Messages on his phone showed he supplied wholesale quantities of cocaine to Joseph. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to five years and eight months.
Amin Werfalli, 34, of Kensington, conspired to purchase a kilogram of cocaine from Siyahla for more than £30,000 and was saved in the lead member’s phone as “project management”. He was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and sentenced to four years.
Jake Dansie, 27, of Redhill, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to three years and six months.
Yasin Halgane, 36, of Southwark, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ketamine and cannabis and was sentenced to five years and four months.
Lee Turner, 32, of Horley, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to three years and eight months.
Ahmed Mohamud, 31, of Kensington, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and was sentenced to three years and nine months.
Ryan Howell, 34, of High Wycombe, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was sentenced to two years.
Kane Perkins, 25, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was sentenced to eight months.
PC David Oliver, of the Centurion team, said: “This investigation was only possible through the close collaboration between Surrey Police, Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police.
“Those involved in county lines operations are part of a criminal system that exploits vulnerable people and brings significant harm to our communities.
“Every day our teams work to identify offenders, disrupt their networks and protect those at risk, and this case demonstrates that no matter how long it takes, we will find those responsible.
“As a force we remain committed to tackling drug-related crime and safeguarding those who are targeted by these networks.
“Public information plays a crucial role in helping us tackle drug lines, and we are grateful for the continued support from our communities.
“If you have concerns about drug dealing or believe someone is being exploited, please report it to us. If you prefer not to speak directly to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”
