Friends of a teenager left with life-threatening injuries after a crash at a Farnham crossroads have renewed calls for safety improvements at the “dangerous” junction.
The youngsters would like to see a bridge installed at Hickley’s Corner after Maxim Palmer collided with a white BMW around 9pm last Wednesday.
It was the second serious accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the notorious junction on the A31 Farnham bypass in three months. Twenty-one-year-old James O’Hara died following a similar collision early on January 1.
Maxim was taken to hospital, with an online appeal in support of the injured teen and his family raising nearly £6,000 at the time of writing.
“He lost his clothes, phone, glasses, etc, and we want to raise money to buy him back what he lost and give money to his family to help them through this difficult time,” it states on Maxim’s GoFundMe page.
Friends also want to use the appeal to highlight the urgent need for safety improvements at Hickley’s Corner, with Evie Goode making a direct plea for changes.
She said: “This is obviously a very distressing and difficult time for us all so we launched gofundme to help.
“But we also want to raise awareness of the dangers of the crossroads where he was hit.
“In my opinion, there should be a bridge because this is the third accident this year and over time there may be more – I believe action needs to be taken.”
Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made, with Surrey Police launching an appeal for witnesses.
Anyone with information, CCTV or helmet-cam footage that may have captured all or part of the incident should call 101 quoting PR/45260025103.
Maxim’s appeal can be found by searching for ‘Maxim Poppy Richins’ on GoFundMe.com.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.