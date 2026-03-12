Twenty-two new affordable homes are being delivered for local residents in Farnham after Waverley Borough Council purchased newly built properties at the Deer Park development on Hale Road.
The properties, built by Miller Homes, include 10 family houses that are now ready for residents to move in. A further nine flats will be transferred to the council in April, helping increase the supply of affordable housing for people on the housing waiting list.
Three additional houses have been acquired with support from the Government’s Local Authority Housing Fund, which contributed £799,161 towards the cost of the homes.
Cllr Janet Crowe, Waverley Borough Council portfolio holder for housing (delivery), said: “Providing more affordable homes for local people is a key priority for the council, and developments like this help ensure that residents can continue to live in the communities they know and love.
“By working with partners such as Miller Homes, we can bring high-quality homes into our housing stock more quickly and respond to the growing demand for affordable housing across the borough.
“These modern, energy-efficient homes will provide comfortable places to live for local families and help support strong and sustainable communities.”
The houses include a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes designed to provide practical living space for families.
Built to nationally recognised space standards, the homes include a range of modern energy-efficient features such as air-source heat pumps, solar PV panels and electric vehicle charging points. The houses all achieve high EPC ratings, helping residents benefit from lower energy use and reduced household running costs.
Each home also includes a downstairs WC, A+ rated UPVC lockable windows, two off-street parking spaces and a private rear garden with fencing, a patio area, garden shed and rotary washing line. Gardens also have secure rear access gates.
David Brown, managing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Waverley Borough Council to deliver high-quality homes that will make a real difference for local families. Partnerships like this help ensure that new developments provide a mix of homes for different needs, supporting strong and balanced communities.”
The purchase forms part of the council’s ongoing work to increase the supply of affordable housing across the borough. The council said it will continue exploring opportunities to acquire homes through Section 106 agreements and partnerships with developers to help deliver more homes to meet local housing need.
Developers interested in working with the council to deliver affordable housing can contact Louisa Blundell, housing development manager, at [email protected].
