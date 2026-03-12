Luis Gabriel Guembes, 15, died in Guildford on January 19, with an inquest in January finding he had been stabbed in the back and abdomen.
Two teenagers, who cannot be named due to their age, have been charged with his murder.
A football match between two sides Guembes used to play for is due to take place at Farnborough FC’s ground on April 14.
The match will be between Churt U16 Vipers and Mytchett Athletic U16 Kestrels.
The Kestrels will be reforming specially for the match, the team having folded last season.
The event will raise money for the Luis Gabriel Memorial Fund, which was set up to commemorate his life and tackle knife crime.
Organisers have now also created an online fund so people who cannot attend the match can still donate in Luis’ memory.
Mark DeGiovanni, chair of the fund, said: “Luis was a young man who lit up every room — and every pitch — he stepped onto.
“A dedicated footballer with a great sense of humour and an infectious joy for life, he was loved by all who knew him.”
The fund also aims to install memorial benches in Luis’ name at each of his clubs and his school, and to use football as a vehicle to engage young people in mentoring and crime prevention programmes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.