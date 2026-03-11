The ongoing Iran-US conflict is pushing up fuel costs across Surrey and Hampshire, leaving residents feeling the pinch.
As the war enters its 12th day, concerns remain over the security of oil tanker routes in the Middle East, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea between Iran and Oman.
But for many local drivers, the immediate concern is simple: where to find the cheapest petrol and how much a full tank will cost. Unleaded petrol currently averages 137p to 139p per litre, while diesel is higher at around 150p to 155p per litre. Drivers could be paying up to £10 extra for fuel that is cheaper just down the road.
The cheapest petrol within a five-mile radius of Farnham is currently available at Morrisons Aldershot on Alexandra Road, Gulf Aldershot Service Station on High Street and Tilthams Service Station on Ash Street, all offering petrol at 136.9p per litre.
The closest to town and most affordable is Sainsbury’s Water Lane. Diesel prices are also the most competitive there, with drivers paying 152.9p per litre, followed by Tesco Aldershot at 153.9p per litre.
Other petrol stations, including those on Farnham Hill, Hale Road and Park Heath End, are charging significantly more, with some diesel prices reaching 173.9p per litre.
Motorists in Alton will find the most competitive petrol price at Sainsbury’s Alton, where petrol costs 139.9p per litre. Diesel is also reasonably priced at the supermarket forecourt at 156.9p per litre.
Other local stations, including BP Butts Road, BP Hen and Chicken Service Station and Four Marks BP on Winchester Road, charge higher rates, with petrol at 141.9p per litre and diesel ranging from 159.9p to 165.9p per litre.
In Petersfield, the most affordable petrol is currently available at Texaco Coach House Service Station at 139.7p per litre. Diesel is also competitive there at 157.7p per litre.
Other stations, including Esso Ramshill Service Station and the Petersfield BP on Winchester Road, charge higher rates. Petrol at these sites is 141.9p to 143.9p per litre, with diesel between 158.9p and 159.9p per litre.
The most affordable petrol in Haslemere is currently at BP Hindhead SF Connect, priced at 142.9p per litre. Diesel prices are fairly uniform across the town at 159.9p per litre at both BP Hindhead and Esso Haslemere Service Station. Higher diesel prices are found at Murco Arnolds Garage (167.9p per litre) and Murco Royal Parade Stores (164.9p per litre).
In Liphook, Sainsbury’s Liphook is the standout for both petrol and diesel, offering petrol at 138.9p per litre and diesel at 154.9p per litre. The A3 service areas northbound and southbound charge higher prices, at 141.9p per litre for petrol and 160.9p per litre for diesel, making them less cost-effective for regular commuters.
The cheapest petrol in Bordon is currently available at JET Beech Hill Service Station at 136.9p per litre, followed closely by Esso Bordon at 137.9p per litre. BP Woolmer Way and BP Sleaford are slightly higher, both at 139.9p per litre.
Diesel prices show more variation. BP Woolmer Way is the most competitive at 154.9p per litre, followed by Esso Bordon at 155.9p per litre. The highest diesel prices are found at BP Sleaford (165.9p per litre) and JET Beech Hill (159.9p per litre).
