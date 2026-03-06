The Grade II-listed pub in Odiham, a brewing site believed to date back to the Domesday Book, closed during lockdown when its long-serving landlords retired.
Farnham-based Flower Kittle Architects were appointed to lead the careful restoration, working alongside heritage builders, oak-frame specialists and structural engineers.
The Odiham Community Interest Company raised £217,000 through an initial share issue and secured a grant from the Community Ownership Fund.
The pub reopened to the public last month and is now operating as a traditional real ale pub, with further restoration work planned through 2026. The community group is encouraging locals to buy shares, donate or volunteer to support the project. The pub also sells its own special ale, Odiham Drizzle, produced by Flack’s Brewery.
Paul Kittle of Flower Kittle Architects said: “We got involved after a local parish councillor told us about the project. It’s the perfect opportunity to work on a 15th-century building, restore it to its former glory, and help the community. With a building of this age, the situation is constantly evolving, so it has been a challenging but rewarding project.”
Board member and property expert Derek Begent added: “The next phase is renovating the kitchen and upstairs to create more seating, but funding is the main barrier. Restoring a 15th-century pub is a slow process. We plan to launch a second round of share sales to fund the next stage.”
Roger Stanwell, also on the board, said: “I’ve had several people come in for a pint and leave having bought a share in the pub. So far, around six people have done that at the bar.”
