A Farnham-based leader of a national residents’ group has warned proposed planning reforms could leave communities without a voice in development decisions.
Zofia Lovell, chair of the National Organisation of Residents Associations (NORA UK), has written an open letter to Steve Reed, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, calling for greater dialogue between government and community groups.
The organisation, which represents residents’ associations across the UK, says engagement with government ministers and officials has declined in recent years.
Ms Lovell, who also chairs the South Farnham Residents Association, said residents accept the need for new homes but want developments that are affordable, well designed and supported by adequate infrastructure.
She said: “This is not just a Farnham issue but a national issue and we have spoken to councillors and residents who fear the NPPF will leave Farnham and other communities without a voice. We are frustrated at being labelled ‘NIMBYs’ when raising concerns about development and housing density in our area.”
The Government’s draft National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), currently open for consultation until 10 March, has raised concerns among planning experts and residents’ groups. The framework represents a major shift in England’s planning system, centralising decision-making and reducing the discretion of local authorities.
Under the proposed rules, development would be approved by default unless there are “overwhelming reasons” to refuse, with limited consideration of health, wellbeing, carbon impact or sustainable transport. Critics warn this could lead to poor-quality, high-density housing in urban and greenfield areas, including the green belt.
The policy would also weaken local powers to set energy efficiency or carbon standards and limit public participation. Community-led development and local innovation are largely absent, prompting fears the framework undermines local democracy and effective placemaking.
