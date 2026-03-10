Six-year-old Rosie Jackson is a not just a budding artist, she’s an award-winning one too.
Rosie, a pupil of St Mary’s school in Frensham, and resident of Farnham, took part in the Clarendon Fine Art gallery’s half-term competition for children age four to 14.
The competition, which was run in all 93 branches of Clarendon around the country, challenged entrants to produce a piece of art on the topic of ‘The Subtle Art of Family’.
Rosie created a collage depicting her grandmother, parents, three-year-old brother Bertie and Stanley, the family’s “naughty doggy” who “keeps eating the sofa”.
“It took me eight hours to do the background,” said Rosie who spent a wet half-term engrossed in the project, “and five hours for the people.”
Karen Lowe, gallery manager, said that she and her colleagues were struck by how good the picture was for a six-year-old. “It also stood out as it was similar to two of the pictures in the gallery.” These were Reunion by Leead Shamir and Feeling Good by Lee Kaplan so this is quite some accolade.
Rosie received a set of crayons, paints – including oils – felt pens and pencils and her art will now be displayed in the Clarendon head office in Lichfield, where it will judged by British artist Doug Hyde against all the other winners in the competition final, with the chance of winning an iPad Mini with Apple Pencil Pro and an artwork up to the value of £2,500.
Rosie was voted onto the Art Council at her school and headteacher Lucy Allan said that art was extremely important at St Mary’s: “It can allow a child’s creative side to shine and we often find new passions and talents in children through it. The more you can draw out children’s skills, the more children will want to be in school.”
