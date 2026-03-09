A report last month highlighted the success of the Bullers Road School Street scheme, but not everyone is so happy.
While traffic has dropped by an estimated 62 percent in peak times thanks to restrictions, residents of Hale Reeds, the other side of Farnham Heath End School from Bullers Road, say their traffic has increased.
A group of Hale Reeds residents held a meeting last week in which they expressed their frustrations and anxieties.
“We have picked up the weight of that traffic and Hale Reeds is narrower than Bullers Road,” said Maryanne Ryan who convened the meeting.
“There is a wave of staff coming in before 8am and then parents between 8.15 and 8.30am. The traffic backs up onto the Farnborough Road. Then they turn up again from 2.15pm onwards and we can’t get down the road.”
Other residents agreed, and said that they felt the road was dangerous.
“Safety is paramount,” said Nikki Algar while Jim Rhodes suggested that speed bumps would slow people down. They were also concerned that emergency service vehicles could not get down the road during school run times.
Maryanne Ryder said she had submitted a complaint to Surrey County Council which had matched the one put in by Bullers Road residents but that she had not had a reply.
Catherine Powell, Surrey County Councillor for North Farnham, said: “Residents have had responses, from me and from SCC Officers. Their concerns were taken seriously, and I attended a road safety audit earlier this year on a very wet day, with SCC Officers, when the traffic is at its worst. We didn’t witness any of the issues that concerns were raised about.
“In fact, it was drivers not associated with the school that were causing the most issues, particularly delivery drivers.”
Farnham Heath End School has been approached for comment.
