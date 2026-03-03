Specsavers Farnham has seen the light at the end of the roadworks tunnel as the firm has opened a hearing centre on The Borough following £240,000 investment.
Specsavers Farnham Hearing Centre has relocated from inside its former base on West Street to a dedicated premises on The Borough, creating a standalone hearcare facility in the heart of the town.
The move comes after a rise in demand for audiology services over the past year. The new centre will offer seven additional clinics per week and increased space for appointments and specialist equipment.
Emma Walker, director of hearing services at Specsavers Farnham Hearing Centre, said the expansion marked an important step for the business after 11 years operating from the shared site.
She said: “The need for this service has grown exponentially, so we have invested in beautiful new premises with more room and a team dedicated to continuing our legacy of providing exceptional levels of care.
“We now have the ability to support more people in a warm and welcoming, modern environment.”
The relocation has also led to the recruitment of two additional audiologists, bringing the total team to nine.
Services available at the new centre include free hearing checks, private hearing aid fittings, microsuction wax removal and NHS audiology services for eligible patients. The store also stocks assistive products such as Bluetooth TV streamers, remote microphones, travel chargers and custom-made hearing protection.
The premises have been fitted with new sound booths for hearing assessments, alongside upgraded audiology equipment including a new audiometer and video otoscopes.
The centre will run 17 clinics a week from Monday to Saturday. Customers can also drop in for hearing aid batteries and minor repairs without an appointment.
For more information, call 01252 727737 or visit the Specsavers website.
