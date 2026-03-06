A Dockenfield couple are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary on March 17, with a service at St Mary’s Church, Frensham, where they married in 1956.
Harold, 91, and Diana Parratt, 89, met in Dockenfield in 1960 where they still live. Harold was a tree feller from Bucks Horn Oak and Diana a nurse for a child in Runwick, Farnham. She was also active in the Red Cross, whose local branch gave them linen as a wedding gift.
The two quickly dived into community events and this became a keystone of their marriage. Their daughter, Helen Baker, said: “They had a very active social life until four years ago when Mum had a stroke and couldn’t drive. She used to drive people but now relies on others to take her and Dad to places.”
Harold and Diana still keep busy however, and Helen listed the groups they attend, including Tea at Three at Frensham Church on the first Monday of the month, followed by a WI meal that same evening.
Helen added: “They go to coffee at Dockenfield Church every Friday, have lunch at the British Legion on the fourth Wednesday of the month, go out for walks, and I drive up from Bridport every Monday apart from when they are out gallivanting!”
Harold became a gardener and then worked for GA Day rising to become yard foreman. Diana was at home when their children, David and Helen, were young but then worked in Farnham’s Key Markets supermarket.
Helen said: “She was also a Sunday school teacher and did community work in Dockenfield. Eventually, she too worked for GA Day and they were both there when they retired.”
Several former colleagues from GA Day will be at the celebration on March 17 as will Diana’s chief bridesmaid Muriel, Harold’s sister, who wore yellow taffeta back in 1956.
