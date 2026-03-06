Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian in his 70s suffered life-changing injuries in a collision in Farnham town centre.

Officers were called to West Street at about 8.45pm on Tuesday, March 3, following reports of a collision involving a blue Skoda Fabia and a pedestrian.

The man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

West Street in the town centre was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident before reopening later in the evening.

Surrey Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Officers are also seeking CCTV, dashcam or helmet-cam footage that may have captured all or part of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police quoting PR/45260025118.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.