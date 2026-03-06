Officers were called to West Street at about 8.45pm on Tuesday, March 3, following reports of a collision involving a blue Skoda Fabia and a pedestrian.
The man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.
West Street in the town centre was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident before reopening later in the evening.
Officers are also seeking CCTV, dashcam or helmet-cam footage that may have captured all or part of the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police quoting PR/45260025118.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.