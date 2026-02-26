Books, ideas and performance take centre stage in Farnham from today (Thursday, March 5) as the town’s Literary Festival returns for its fifth year.
Organised by Farnham Town Council, the festival brings a packed programme of workshops, author talks, panel discussions, theatre, film and live performances for all ages to venues across the town.
High-profile speakers include Lord Heseltine on March 6, reflecting on his six-decade political career during an evening event at St Andrew’s Church. BBC News chief presenter Reeta Chakrabarti appears at the same venue on March 12 to discuss her debut novel Finding Belle, while comedy fans can catch Joel Dommett at Farnham Maltings tonight (March 5) with his latest stand-up show.
Music and dance also take the spotlight. Rock star John Power, of The La’s and Cast, performs at Farnham Maltings on March 11, sharing stories and songs from the height of the Britpop era.
Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse will discuss her debut novel and remarkable dance career at St Andrew’s Church the same evening, while award-winning folk duo Megson bring a family-friendly concert to Farnham Maltings on March 14.
Bestselling novelist Louis de Bernières returns to Farnham on March 12 for a musical and literary evening alongside Emily Rose Smith. Actor and Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong will unveil his new children’s book, Evenfall: The Tempest Stone, on March 14, inviting readers aged 9 and above to an interactive reading and Q&A session. Political heavyweights Sir Vince Cable and Sir Jeremy Hunt round off the festival on March 15 with a discussion on Britain’s future.
This year’s festival expands its focus on film, with workshops in filmmaking, virtual production and screenwriting for children and young people at All Hallows Catholic School and the University for the Creative Arts. The 2026 Schools’ Programme, delivered with Blue Bear Bookshop, gives young audiences the chance to meet authors and creative professionals first-hand.
Farnham’s literary heritage is also celebrated through exhibitions including Farnham’s Literary Landscapes at the Museum of Farnham, alongside immersive storytelling events such as Kavad Stories: Jo van Gogh-Bonger, bringing history vividly to life.
Other highlights include flash fiction readings, crime and historical fiction panels, literary pub quizzes supporting BookTrust and live podcast recordings throughout the festival.
Tickets are available at farnhamliteraryfestival.co.uk or in person at Farnham Town Hall. Events take place across Farnham, including Farnham Maltings, St Andrew’s Church, Farnham Library, the Museum of Farnham and the University for the Creative Arts.
Cllr Kika Mirylees, lead member for community and culture, said: “The Farnham Literary Festival continues to grow, celebrating writers, performers and creative voices from across the UK.
“With workshops, panels, performances and opportunities for young people, there is something for everyone, whether you are a lifelong reader or just discovering the joy of storytelling.”
This year’s festival promises a lively mix of returning favourites and new voices taking to stages across the town.
Follow updates on Instagram and Facebook @farnhamlitfest and explore the full programme online.
