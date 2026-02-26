Bestselling novelist Louis de Bernières returns to Farnham on March 12 for a musical and literary evening alongside Emily Rose Smith. Actor and Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong will unveil his new children’s book, Evenfall: The Tempest Stone, on March 14, inviting readers aged 9 and above to an interactive reading and Q&A session. Political heavyweights Sir Vince Cable and Sir Jeremy Hunt round off the festival on March 15 with a discussion on Britain’s future.