Could progress finally be under way at one of Farnham’s most prominent town centre eyesores?
Farnham and Bordon MP Greg Stafford believes so after confirmation that viable bids from developers have been submitted for the long-derelict Woolmead site.
Following a meeting between Mr Stafford, Farnham Town Council and Homes England, it was confirmed that bids are currently being assessed. A preferred developer is expected to be announced within the next couple of months.
However, Homes England appears to be running behind its original timetable. The Herald previously understood that the shortlisting process was due to be completed by the end of February.
Mr Stafford and representatives from Farnham Town Council visited the site on Friday, February 27, with Homes England officials to review progress and press for movement on the scheme.
Mr Stafford said: “I have been clear alongside Farnham Town Council that whatever comes forward must be right for Farnham. This is a prominent gateway site. It needs to respect the town’s scale and character, while supporting local businesses and serving the wider community.
“Regeneration of this scale is never straightforward. Waverley’s Community Infrastructure Levy, environmental requirements and the planning process will all shape what is ultimately delivered. That is why steady political pressure and oversight matter.
“I have made the future of Woolmead a priority and will continue working closely with Homes England to ensure progress is maintained and Farnham’s interests are properly represented. I look forward to sharing further updates soon.”
Homes England continues to work with Waverley Borough Council to bring the site forward for redevelopment.
