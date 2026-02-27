Last year, I and a friend picked litter at the junction of the A3 and A272 at Petersfield.
Over a few months on early Sunday mornings, we picked some 80 bags of rubbish. Much of it had been there for well over a year. The areas we picked in included the four slip roads and the roundabout beneath the A3.
Also, there were some nine abandoned roadworks A-frames, sandbags and other junk. All this came from this one road junction.
On February 15 I did another litter pick. This time along just one slip road and around the roundabout of the same junction.
Even though it was pouring rain that morning, I felt that I had to do something as more rubbish and litter had been thrown there over the past six months or so.
I also found another discarded A-frame, left over from roadworks, and more discarded sandbags.
The rubbish is the fault of ignorant people. I believe a countrywide litter awareness / education scheme is necessary along with active surveillance and stiff penalties.
The discarded A-frames and the sandbags are down to lazy contractors. And a waste of public money. They need to be reined in too.
But the fact all this stuff is left there for months and even years at a time is the fault of the local authorities.
This local and national plight is an eyesore at the very least. At worst it is shameful that we allow our county and indeed our country to be allowed to fester in rubbish.
I often wonder what visitors, be they tourists or businesspeople, think of us. And it cannot be good for local and national morale.
Whether it is the local authority or the National Highways agency or whoever is supposed to be keeping our roadsides clean, it is the local authority who should be making sure that our roadsides are kept clean and looking fit for use in the 21st century, in a first world European country.
I think that our local authorities, Hampshire County Council and East Hampshire District Council, should be making sure that whoever is responsible should be doing their job properly and regularly.
Glenn McLernon (Volunteer litter picker)
Petersfield
The Day Democracy Died?
Alton’s Parish Poll was held on January 21. As a resident of over 20 years, I followed this with great interest.
The public had been given less than ten days’ notice and the evening was wet and windy.
Despite this, 1,029 voters exercised their democratic right because they wanted their voices heard.
The results revealed a shocking level of public dissatisfaction.
The majority felt that Alton Town Council (ATC) when dealing with Kings Pond, had not listened sufficiently (52.86 per cent) and wanted to be consulted regarding further expenditure at the site (80.75 per cent).
Furthermore 51.5 per cent did not trust ATC to spend taxpayers’ money wisely!
Significantly, 602 vs 412 residents supported proceeding with only the dredging and improving of Kings Pond. Fewer (497 vs 476) supported ATC’s chosen direction of travel known as “Stage 1”.
Something has gone badly wrong when a ballot indicates a majority have lost trust and confidence in the ability of an elected body to conduct routine business.
Surely, the reasonable outcome should be for ATC to show willingness to review its practices and attempt to rebuild public confidence?
Sadly, during the meeting of February 4, ATC showed no such willingness to act with introspection and address the discontent of the electors.
Instead, a banal assurance to “note the results” of the poll was passed with amendments seeking to directly address residents’ concerns voted down.
When a majority expresses an opinion and government ignores them, it could be argued that the notion of democratic representation has died and been replaced with arrogant intransigence.
Sadly, many have drawn the conclusion that their participation is welcome only when it supports an existing ATC position and thus no longer believe they are being effectively represented.
Matthew Kellermann
Chairman of Reform UK East Hampshire
Alton
Jazz things up on a Sunday
I have been playing live music in Farnham and the surrounding area for 20 years now.
I want to highlight some things happening that Farnham residents might not be aware of.
Each Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm there is quality live jazz at The Wheatsheaf pub. It’s proving popular and best of all, it’s free entry.
On Sunday, March 1, celebrated guitarist Nicolas Meier, who played with Jeff Beck amongst others, will be performing, while I will be adding vocals
I continue to play gigs around the area solo, with my swing band and my "Vic's Jazz Friends" group.
Also each Sunday evening the Golden Fleece, Elstead, has live music. I continue hosting my monthly open mic at the Bat and Ball, Farnham each first Thursday of the month. Quality live music around the area can only thrive with support. Hope to see you at a gig!
Vic Cracknell
Larkfield Road,
Farnham
Hole load of woe
I write about the pothole of which you pictured on the front page of the Petersfield Post this week (February 19).
This took a year or more to repair, only to disintegrate AND enlarge within a few months.
If left a bit longer I’m going to organise potholing expeditions.
Paul Garrod
Petersfield
An Ode to Haslemere
Haslemere, you are a beauty, do you know that? This is an Ode to you, Haslemere.
You are delightful in your quaintness and quintessential Englishness.
Street lined with mostly homespun shops, blue sky adoring you today and lit by sunshine.
Your beams and frames dating back to a time gone by.
People milling around the streets on a Sunday in early January - the start of a new year and season.
The escritoire gives me a spectacular view of you.
Greyhound in blue coat pads by with woman in pink scarf.
Another with earmuffs and sunglasses.
My radio plays “because you're gorgeous, I'll do anything for you.”
Sandra Delport
High Street
Haslemere
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.