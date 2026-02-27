Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care’s temporary home at Headway House, Farnham, is set to be turned into a care home if plans are approved once the new hospice is completed.
Hospice administrative staff and its counselling service have been in Headway House for the past two years while the main hospice site in Waverley Lane has been completely rebuilt to meet increasing demand for its services. They expect to move out in the next month or so, once the new building is complete.
Plans have now been submitted to demolish Headway House and construct a 66-bedroom care home with associated parking, landscaping and ancillary buildings, which will be run by LNT Care Developments. This would replace previously approved plans by McCarthy Stone to build retirement apartments on the land.
Anyone wishing to comment on the new plans should do so by March 20. Details are on the Waverley Council planning portal under WA/2026/00205.
Comments
