Many will have been shocked and saddened by the Bishop of Guildford, Andrew Watson’s recent diagnosis of inoperable cancer.
Andrew has been a dedicated servant of God’s Church for decades, and has led our Anglican Diocese since 2014. Plenty of readers will know something of his many gifts, including his kindness, thoughtfulness, and wisdom.
In his powerful and moving letter to the Diocese, Andrew quotes American theologian Eugene Peterson.
“Every day I put hope on the line.
“I don't know one thing about the future. I don't know what the next hour will hold. There may be sickness, accident, personal or world catastrophe.
“Before this day is over I may have to deal with death, pain, loss, rejection.
“Still, despite my ignorance and surrounded by tinny optimists and cowardly pessimists, I say that God will accomplish his will, and I cheerfully persist in living in the hope that nothing will separate me from Christ's love.”
These words may speak to many of us, as we reflect on our own and our loved ones’ lives, but they have a wider applicability.
When Peterson writes of “world catastrophe”, it is hard not to think immediately of the many conflicts which rage across our world, and of today’s geopolitical tension, which rightly concerns people all political persuasions.
Scripture calls us to engage with that tension in many ways, including through prayer – but perhaps more so than anything else, in loving our neighbour as ourselves.
What, when all is said and done, are our deep divisions for – whether locally, nationally, globally, or indeed within the Church of England itself?
Our convictions may be deeply-held but, as Peterson’s words reference, we don’t really “know one thing about the future” – and, in reality, we don’t know as much about many things as we think we do!
Like everyone, I have my own strong views on plenty of topics. But I try to that my own views are no more important than anyone else’s, and that I might just learn something from those who see the world differently – however hard it sometimes is.
As that world around us feels consistently uncertain, love is the thing to which we can hold fast – not least in showing it to and sharing it with those around us.
