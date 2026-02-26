The Reel Cinema in Farnham is giving away free tickets to see the film Amélie on March 9 and 10 to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
This offer is part of Escapes, a nationwide initiative supported by the British Film Institute which aims to make cinema more accessible by hosting free screenings at more than 100 independent cinemas every month.
French film Amélie was released in 2001 and defied all expectations for a French language romantic comedy to become an international box office hit.
Amélie follows the story of Amélie Poulain, a shy and quirky waitress who decides to change the lives of those around her for the better while dealing with her own isolation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.