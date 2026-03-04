Last night was a harrowing one on roads around Waverley and East Hampshire with a pedestrian in Farnham suffering life-threatening injuries and a multi-vehicle collision near the Hindhead Tunnel closing the A3.
The southbound A3 remains closed around Thursley following an accident involving three vehicles around 7pm last night.
It is likely to remain closed for some time as investigations continue into a serious collision with two air ambulances and numerous emergency vehicles attending the scene last night.
The northbound carriageway is open, but some congestion is possible around the area.
A man in his 20s was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a white BMW at Hickley’s Corner.
The collision took place around 9pm at the junction of Station Hill and the eastbound A31 Farnham bypass with the latter being closed until the early hours.
Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, with police launching an appeal for witnesses.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch.
“We are also seeking CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident.
“If you have any information that might assist our investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45260025103.”
An accident was also reported on West Street yesterday evening with an elderly man being taken to hospital following a collision involving a pedestrian and car near Elphicks.
More follows.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.