Theatregoers should take a bow as the FAOS Musical Theatre Group has raised £1,272 for Phyllis Tuckwell hospice care.
The group raised the sum for the charity through special performances of Carousel and Annie in 2025.
The latest donation means they have raised more than £12,000 for the good cause over 11 years through initiatives like collections, ticket sale proceeds and a virtual Sing-along during lockdown.
Helena Burke, PT community fundraiser, thanked the group for their “wonderful donation” after receiving the cheque from FAOS chair, David Tropman.
She said: “Its only with the support of our generous local community that we can continue providing care, so we are really grateful to FAOS Musical Theatre Group for this important donation.”
