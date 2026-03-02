Phyllis Tuckwell’s Dash of Colour will return in 2026, with organisers urging runners, walkers and families to sign up for the popular fundraising event.
The 2.5km (1.6-mile) and 5km (3.2-mile) fun runs will take place at 1pm on Saturday, July 4, at Frimley Lodge Park. Open to all ages, participants can walk, jog or run the route at their own pace.
Along the course, entrants will be showered with colourful powder paint to mark the opening of the charity’s new hospice this spring and celebrate the difference its care makes to patients and families.
Friends, relatives and work colleagues are encouraged to take part together, with many choosing to run in memory of loved ones cared for by the charity.
Registration includes a Dash of Colour T-shirt and a powder paint sachet for the traditional mass colour throw at the start. Participants are also encouraged to seek sponsorship to help raise funds.
The charity needs to raise more than £25,000 every day to continue providing specialist care for patients and families living with an advanced or terminal illness.
Ruth Masters, fundraising manager at Phyllis Tuckwell, said: “We’re so excited that your new Hospice will be opening this spring, and thrilled that Dash of Colour is back to help us celebrate.
“Dash is such a fun, uplifting event, and the money it raises is so important in helping to fund our ongoing care. We need to raise over £25,000 every single day to be able to provide our care, and our local community is so important in helping us do this.
“Dash of Colour is a fabulously fun event that we can all come together to enjoy, and at the same time help support local hospice care for the whole community.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.