Guests gathered at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK in Tilford as it hosted its annual Big Iftar at the Mubarak Mosque complex.
On Saturday, February 28, representatives from local police, media, politics and community groups joined families and residents from across the area for an evening focused on peace, dialogue and community cohesion.
Visitors were offered guided tours of the mosque, question-and-answer sessions and short talks and exhibitions about Ramadan before joining worshippers to break the fast at sunset. The evening concluded with a three-course iftar meal served in a reception hall within the Islamabad mosque complex.
Imam Sabah Ahmedi said the aim of the event was to give the wider community an opportunity to see what happens inside a mosque during Ramadan.
“This is why we open the doors to the Islamabad mosque here in Tilford,” he said. “It’s to show people what happens behind the scenes, like a day in the life of a Muslim, especially the month of Ramadan.
“Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims all across the world, with millions of Muslims fasting. This really gives people who are not Muslim an insight into what happens when we open our fast.
“There are many questions out there that people have about Islam, and through events like this they are able to ask questions, maybe address misconceptions they have, and learn that Islam really is a religion of peace. The motto of our community is love for all, hatred for none.”
Among the speakers was Aldershot MP Alex Baker, who spoke about the importance of moral leadership and dialogue, particularly against the backdrop of the current war in the Middle East.
She praised the leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mirza Masroor Ahmad, for his “unwavering commitment to world peace - not peace as a slogan, not peace as something distant or abstract, but peace rooted in justice, humanity and moral responsibility”.
“He speaks consistently about the responsibility of leaders and nations to step back from hostility and to choose dialogue over division,” she said.
“He reminds us that true peace is built not through dominance, but through fairness and compassion.
“That message feels especially urgent today. Across our world we see conflict, instability and fear. Ordinary people continue to face uncertainty and repression.”
As the call to prayer marked sunset, guests broke the fast together, sharing dates and water before the evening meal.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is an international Islamic movement founded in 1889 that emphasises peace, interfaith dialogue and service to society.
