Josie Dixon will give an illustrated talk entitled Music and Migration in Georgian England at All Saints Church in East Meon on March 15 at 6.30pm.
Six years ago she discovered research on her violin virtuoso Polish-Lithuanian ancestor Felix Yaniewicz.
In 2022 her exhibition about him at Edinburgh’s Georgian House attracted 10,000 visitors and featured on Polish television and Radio 3’s Music Matters.
Featuring Polish royal patronage, encounters with Mozart and Haydn, a dramatic escape from the French Revolution, an eccentric opera star, and a lost Stradivarius, Yaniewicz’s story culminates in founding the first Edinburgh Music Festival in 1815.
All proceeds will go to East Meon Arts, which helps maintain the church. For tickets, priced £16 - which includes a glass of wine - visit www.ticketsource.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.