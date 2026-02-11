Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your passions run high and life feels sharply defined. Close bonds deepen while casual ties fade. Property or legal issues need attention, especially where possessions or duties must be divided. News from a past love or distant relative stirs memories and prompts meaningful reflection.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
New people enter your world through mutual friends, yet tensions between others call for caution. A fresh self-care routine feels indulgent, but it highlights how much you’ve compromised before. Prioritising your needs now restores balance and strengthens your sense of what truly supports your wellbeing.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Planetary glamour brings excitement and endless invitations. Join groups, clubs and lively gatherings where ideas flow freely. Friends want to share future plans and get involved. By expressing your goals, you attract the very people who can help. Collaborative energy makes this a wonderfully expansive time.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Professional figures admire your competence as you handle tasks with ease. Staying alert helps you maintain their confidence. Additional responsibilities raise your profile, while friendships flourish, especially with creative souls who connect naturally with your rhythm. Positive attention boosts your standing and deepens your sense of purpose.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Dynamic planetary forces inspire you to pursue personal fulfilment. Embrace bold new paths, even if they lead into unknown territory. Favour excitement over familiarity. For singles, a romantic spark with someone from a different culture or country brings uplifting promise and a stirring sense of possibility.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Put health and emotional wellbeing first. When you honour your needs, you become a stronger partner and friend. Stay true to core values and avoid unnecessary compromise. Confidence grows as you take charge of your inner world. Bold choices made later bring rewarding, long-lasting benefits.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Partnerships and friendships take centre stage. Consider how your decisions affect others and show your appreciation. Yet you may also recognise relationships that have begun to restrict your happiness. If someone holds you back, it’s time to reflect honestly on whether that connection still supports your spirit.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
People in authority value your creative insight. Family members seek your guidance too, from an older relative planning a move to a younger one dreaming of travel. Toward week’s end, you crave fresh surroundings. Avoid commitments that clash with your own plans and maintain personal freedom.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Balancing closeness with responsibility becomes challenging, yet achievable. A supportive partner understands life’s practical demands. Your confidence in new ideas inspires others to act quickly. Whether related to work, study or home, your suggestions gain momentum and spark meaningful improvements in several areas.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Unplanned experiences lead you down unconventional paths that could become surprisingly significant. Intuition nudges you toward fresh adventures. A spontaneous outing or brief getaway brings inspiration and renewed clarity. A friend’s travel plans sound tempting, and joining them could open doors you never expected.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Creative ideas flourish only when you step back from relentless activity. A steady, balanced rhythm serves you far better than rushing. Over the coming months, subtle transformations reshape your life. Instead of repeating old patterns, you enter unfamiliar situations that lead to refreshing and intriguing growth.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Feeling slightly on edge won’t derail you. Pause before decisions and keep perspective. Focus on familiar tasks and success follows naturally. A distant friend reaches out, prompting plans to reconnect. A relative’s support eases an emotional concern, helping you move forward with steadier confidence.
