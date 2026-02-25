A comedian and radio star has warned theatregoers there will be nowhere to hide when she returns to The Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre in Bordon this Friday.
Expect a masterclass in stand-up from Lucy Porter as the quiz winner from Pinner will also be taking theatregoers back to school in a nod to the average age of her fans.
“If you’re 30 to 40 and come to one of my shows you will feel younger than you ever have in your life,” said Lucy.
“There’s a lot of people who listen to Radio 4 and wear Blue Harbour M&S jumpers.
“I’ll also be bringing a register, which is a fun way of teasing my audience of how old we all are. There’s lots of faux nostalgia.”
Porter fans have plenty of chances to see her 18th tour – there may be cakes for her 50th – with performances in Bordon and The Arc Winchester this Friday and Saturday, respectively, before heading to the West End Centre in Aldershot on March 21.
“I love coming to Bordon as I prefer smaller venues and it’s got a lovely atmosphere,” said Lucy.
“I’m never happier than seeing the whites of their eyes, watching them quaking in fear as I come near them.”
As she reaches the age where embroidery and garden centres have increasing appeal, she’s keen for fans to “Let Yourself Go” and embrace middle age. The title comes from a troll’s comment, who accused The Chase and Haven’t a Clue regular of “letting herself go” while appearing on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.
“I’m always astonished by how people online can forget they’re talking to a real person,’ said Lucy to the Herald during a Zoom call from her London home last week.
“When I was younger it probably would have affected me more. Sometimes I’m gobsmacked by how rude people can to you just because you’re on the telly.
“It made me laugh, first of all, but then I started to think about what the tour would be around. I was chatting to a friend and we thought it would be a great idea because it’s got two meanings.”
Theatregoers can expect to see Lucy’s relaxed attitude exemplified in her clothing choices – everyone will want their own slanket when they’ve seen it – and there will be plenty of reminiscing over Blockbusters, a certain book by JR Hartley and the days when people used to indicate.
“I also find these days that nobody wants to chat on the phone anymore,” added Lucy.
“My agent’s assistants are lovely young people but they think they’re in trouble when I call them up because they’re so used to messaging.”
Lucy admits to being “unbelievably competitive” and routinely reminds people she is the Celebrity Mastermind Champion of Champions. The quizzer regrets not getting the chance to appear on Bullseye in its 1980s heyday or Going for Gold, even though foreign contestants had to speak in English.
Lucy said: “Yeah, but they always used to win, though. I always thought Blockbusters was inherently unfair, too.”
For tickets and more details visit www.phoenixarts.co.uk
