The Amy Winehouse Band are bringing a 20th anniversary tour of her Back To Black album, plus other classics, to G Live in Guildford on November 5 at 7.30pm.
Back To Black won five Grammy Awards in 2008. Performing with her that evening, as since her earliest London pub gigs, was her band.
Led by Amy’s long-time musical director and bass player Dale Davis, it features members who toured and recorded with Amy throughout her career.
Dale said: “When I congratulated Amy on the success of this incredible album, she said to me, not with any arrogance: ‘I knew what I was doing’, and at that moment, I realised that she knew exactly what she had created.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.