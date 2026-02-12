One of the UK’s most innovative and influential bands, 10cc, will bring their And Another Greatest Hits Tour to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking on March 22 at 7.30pm.
Fans can expect hits including Rubber Bullets, Donna, Art For Art’s Sake, Dreadlock Holiday and I’m Not In Love.
I’m Not In Love was revisited by Graham Gouldman and fellow co-founder Kevin Godley in a Radio 2 Piano Room session with the BBC Concert Orchestra to mark the 50th anniversary of their album The Original Soundtrack.
Opening act Andy Park is the only musician to stand in for two 10cc band members, Rick Fen and Iain Hornal, on different occasions.
