The Lightbox Gallery in Woking is celebrating 200 years of railway travel with an exhibition called Tracks Through Time: Woking and the Railway which runs until March 31.
Railways began on September 27, 1825, when 40,000 people saw George Stephenson’s Locomotion No.1 pull 400 passengers along the Stockton and Darlington Railway.
The Lightbox exhibition explores how the arrival of the railway in 1838 transformed Woking from rural common land into a bustling commuter town. The station quickly became a key junction, sparking growth and development across the region.
The exhibition received funding from the Community Rail Network, plus support from Paula Aldridge, South Western Railway’s community rail manager, Lightbox volunteers Neil Burnett and Richard and Rosemary Christophers, and Watercress Line learning and outreach co-ordinator Daniel Ball.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.