A woman from Woking made history last week after becoming the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church of England’s 1,400-year history.
On Wednesday, January 28, Dame Sarah Mullally became the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury at her Confirmation of Election at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
The Archbishop grew up in Woking, where she attended Winston Churchill School and Woking Sixth Form College.
After training as a nurse, she went on to become chief nursing officer and director of patient experience for the NHS, before leaving those roles in 2004 to pursue full-time ministry.
Before her appointment as Archbishop, she served as Bishop of Crediton and later as Bishop of London.
Bishop Sarah said it was an “extraordinary and humbling privilege” to have been confirmed in the role.
She said: “In this country and around the world, Anglican churches bring healing and hope to their communities. With God’s help, I will seek to guide Christ’s flock with calmness, consistency and compassion.”
She added that it was a time of “division and uncertainty for our fractured world”.
“I pray that we will offer space to break bread together and discover what we have in common – and I pledge myself to this ministry of hospitality,” she said.
She said she hoped the Church would listen to those who had been “ignored or overlooked”, including “victims and survivors of church abuse who have often been let down”.
“I am committed to equipping the Church to be a kind and safe place that cares for everyone, especially those who are vulnerable, as we rise to the challenge of God’s call to justice, equity, peace and the care of creation,” she said.
The Confirmation will be followed by an Installation service at Canterbury Cathedral in March, where Archbishop Sarah is due to preach her first sermon in her new role.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.