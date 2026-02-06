A night of 1990s nostalgia is promised when The Ultimate Boy Band Party Show tribute act comes to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking on March 24 at 7.30pm.
It was an era when instruments disappeared from the stage to be replaced by young men singing and dancing in harmony.
The formula was set by Take That, founded as a five-piece in 1990 around songwriter Gary Barlow, winner of the Pebble Mill A Song For Christmas competition in 1986. Early gigs included one for pupils at Bay House School in Gosport.
The likes of Boyzone, Westlife, NSYNC, 5IVE, Backstreet Boys and Blue - with only four members - followed them. All will feature in the show.
