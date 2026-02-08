Free museum visits, animal therapy sessions and cookery courses are being offered to Hale families this half-term through a series of community partnerships.
The Rural Life Living Museum, Farnham Town Council and Hale Community Centre have teamed up to provide free family vouchers to the museum on Wednesday, February 18.
The vouchers cover museum entry and activities as part of a partnership between the community centre and Homelink workers, who liaise with families, schools and voluntary and public sector services to support children.
The day will also feature free, family-friendly STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) workshops, with hands-on activities designed to encourage problem-solving and practical learning.
Farnham Town Council is funding the event, with the Hoppa Bus providing a free shuttle service between Hale Community Centre, Farnham Station and the museum.
To apply for vouchers or find out more, contact Hale Community Centre or a Homelink worker.
Small animals including rabbits and guinea pigs will visit the community centre after half-term thanks to Elysian, an organisation offering therapeutic education for children.
Sessions will run on Tuesdays from 12pm to 2pm for children aged 7-16, both one-to-one and in small groups. The aim is to support emotional regulation, build confidence and help young people re-engage with their community.
The centre is also hosting free cookery classes this month.
Joyfull Greens, a social enterprise supporting Surrey communities to eat healthy, plant-based food, is running sessions on Thursdays, February 26, March 5 and March 12 from 11am to 2pm, with lunch included. The course will provide practical skills and tips for cooking on a budget.
A six-week course titled Slow Cooking for Heart and Soul begins on Wednesday, February 25, from 6pm to 8pm. The evening sessions will focus on preparing winter meals in a slow cooker, alongside health and wellbeing tips.
For details of all activities, contact Hale Community Centre.
