The Surrey Hills Spring Fair will return to the Rural Life Living Museum in Tilford this April, offering a weekend of countryside traditions, family activities and local food.
Organised by Surrey Hills Enterprises, the fair will take place on Saturday April 11 and Sunday April 12, 2026, from 10am to 4pm on both days.
The event celebrates rural heritage and creative skills from across the Surrey Hills, with live countryside demonstrations running throughout the weekend. These will include blacksmithing, wheelwrighting, spinning, weaving and steam-powered sawmills, giving visitors an insight into traditional crafts and techniques.
There will also be hands-on activities such as basket weaving, willow work and corn dolly making, allowing visitors to try their hand at countryside skills.
The fair is designed with families in mind, with activities including woodland play, traditional games, welly wanging and nature-based activities for children. Live music from local performers will provide entertainment across the site, while visitors can also enjoy trailer rides pulled by a vintage steam-driven traction engine.
Food and drink will be a key feature of the event, with a selection of local producers offering street food, sweet treats, beers, ciders and a range of hot and cold refreshments. A number of Surrey-based artisan makers will also be attending, selling handmade jewellery, ceramics, textiles, prints and homewares.
The event helps support the Rural Life Living Museum and its work preserving Surrey’s rural history.
This year’s fair is being held in partnership with Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, with optional donations available during ticket purchase and through fundraising activities on site.
Advance tickets cost £12.50 for adults, rising to £15 on the day. Children under 16 can attend free of charge, with discounts available for students and over-65s. Free parking is available and dogs are welcome on leads.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.