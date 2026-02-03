Grayshott Folk Club welcomes the Ainsley Hamill Trio, featuring acclaimed musicians Sam Kelly and Toby Shaer, on Friday, February 20 at 7.30pm.
Hamill, one of Scotland’s most distinctive voices, blends traditional folk with modern storytelling. Her 2025 album Fable, produced by Kelly, draws on Scottish folklore and has been shortlisted for Album of the Year at the Scots Trad Music Awards.
Hamill’s previous release, Not Just Ship Land, was named The Guardian’s Album of the Month.
Together, Hamill, Kelly and Shaer create a rich, dynamic sound, combining stunning harmonies with masterful musicianship. Tickets are £20, available from Grayshott Post Office, by phone on 01428 607096, or online via Ents24.
