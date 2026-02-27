The Medieval church is almost 900 years old and has been altered over the centuries in response to changing needs. Now, phase one of its ‘Fit for the Future’ project has been completed and parishioners and neighbours celebrated with a service to mark the reordering.
Revd Hannah Moore, rector of St James, said: “The works have created a warm, flexible, and welcoming space designed to serve both worship and the wider community. The major upgrade includes air‑source‑powered underfloor heating, ensuring the building is comfortable year-round – an especially significant improvement for a medieval stone structure.”
The church’s activities have been growing and will better fit the space than before. Among the regular events are a Foodbank, a ‘Hear Here’ clinic for wearers of hearing aids, a coffee morning for older people, and some new children and families initiatives including a youth café and a café for parents and small children.
Ms Moore added: “These ministries illustrate a parish committed not only to preserving its heritage, but also to responding to the needs of 21st‑century village life.
“The reopening marks a milestone made possible through remarkable generosity: grant funding, donations, and countless hours of planning and prayer. The transformation honours the church’s ancient heritage while ensuring it remains vibrant and relevant for future generations.
“What makes this restoration particularly significant is not simply the physical work, but the vision behind it: a church that looks outward, creating a church in the community and a community in the church.
“As the parish now turns toward Phase Two, the spirit of renewal continues—rooted in gratitude for the past and in hope for the future.”
Phase Two will add purpose-built storage, a new kitchen in place of the organ, and accessible toilets.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.